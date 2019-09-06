Shahr-e Kord to host exhibit of tourism, handicrafts

TEHRAN – Tens of craftspeople and tour operators from all over the country are scheduled to partake in a major sales exhibition, which will be running from September 30 to October 4 in Shahr-e Kord, the capital city of western Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province.

A total of 150 stalls will be set up for the event, of which 120 will be dedicated to crafters and artisans, 20 to tourism associates, and the rest to presenting local souvenirs, CHTN reported.

Currently, 52 fields of handicrafts such as kilim carpets, traditional locks, and giveh shoes -- a traditional, lightweight footwear -- are practiced in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, the report said.

The sales exhibit will be featuring arrays of souvenirs, personal ornamentation, woodwork, illuminated manuscript, miniature, textile printing, enamel, leatherwork, handwoven textile, calligraphy, traditional musical instrument, metalwork, and marquetry to name a few.

Handicrafts exports from the Islamic Republic reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20), showing three percent growth year on year. Traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are among exports to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

