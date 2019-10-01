Deputy minister cuts ribbon on handicrafts exhibit in Shahr-e Kord

TEHRAN – Iran’s deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian on Monday opened a national handicrafts exhibit in Shahr-e Kord, the capital city of western Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province.

A total of 150 stalls have been set up for the event, of which 120 are dedicated to crafters and artisans, 20 to tour operators and travel agents, and 10 to traders of local souvenirs, IRNA reported.

Currently, 52 fields of handicrafts such as kilim carpets, traditional locks, and giveh shoes -- a traditional, lightweight footwear -- are practiced across the province, the report said.

The sales exhibit will be running through October 4, featuring arrays of personal ornamentation, woodwork, illuminated manuscript, miniature, textile printing, enamel, leatherwork, handwoven textile, calligraphy, traditional musical instrument, metalwork, and marquetry to name a few.

Handicrafts exports from the Islamic Republic reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20), showing three percent growth year on year.

