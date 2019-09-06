Rare tazieh scripts on display at Iranian Artists Forum

TEHRAN – Copies of a collection of rare handwritten scripts of tazieh performances is currently on view in an exhibition at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF).

The collection contains copies of 70 original scripts dating back to the Qajar period (1789–1925). The original scripts belong to the archives of the Iranian Theater Forum, the organizers announced on Thursday.

The collection has been accumulated by Reza Kuchakzadeh, a stage director and expert on dramatic arts.

IAF’s galleries of Momayyez and Zemestan will host the exhibition until September 17.

The Iranian passion play tazieh was registered on the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in November 2010.

Tazieh recounts religious events, historical and mythical stories and folk tales. Each performance has the four components of poetry, music, song and motion.

However, stories about the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions against the oppressive Umayyad dynasty in 680 CE are more highly regarded by tazieh troupes and audiences.

Performers are always male, and female roles are played by men, most of whom are amateurs who gain their living through other means but perform for spiritual rewards.

Photo: A group performs a tazieh about Imam Hussein (AS) in the northern Iranian town of Ziabar on November 20, 2016. (Honaronline/Alireza Farahani)

MMS/YAW