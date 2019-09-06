Iran’s Gholami wins gold at Judo Asian and Oceanian Championships

TEHRAN – Reza Gholami from Iran claimed a gold medal at the 2019 International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Judo Asian and Oceanian Championships on Friday.

He defeated his opponent from Thailand in the men’s up to 66kg final match.

More than 100 athletes take to the mat for titles and the chance to improve their place in the world rankings on the road to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The 2019 IBSA Judo Asian and Oceanian Championships run from Sept. 6 to 8 and feature individual and team events.



Paralympic judo competition is governed by the International Judo Federation (IJF) rules with some modifications specified by the International Blind Sports Association (IBSA).