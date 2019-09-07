PMO to transfer small ports development to private sector by next 2 months

TEHRAN- Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has finished a plan to study and investigate the status of small ports in the country to transfer their development to the private sector by the next two months, a deputy at the organization said on Saturday.

Mohammad-Ali Hassanzadeh, the PMO deputy for the ports and economic affairs, said, “We have 48 small ports in the country, most of them located at the southern seashores. We have finished the comprehensive plan on studying their status to transfer them to the private sector for investment making and development”, IRIB reported.

While small ports can play some key and essential role in the country’s current economic condition, their development can also prevent from immigration of their population to the big cities through job creation.

