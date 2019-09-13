Iran-China ties have turned strategic: Baqeri

TEHRAN – Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri says Iran attaches great significance to promotion of ties with China in different sectors, including military.

General Baqeri made the remarks in a meeting on Wednesday with General Li Zuocheng, the chief of China’s Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, in Beijing.

“Iran attaches great significance to its relations with the People’s Republic of China in all areas. We have long-standing ties in the military sector as well, and we hope this visit can be a turning point in the development and reinforcement of the relations,” Baqeri said, Press TV reported.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Baqeri visited China on Wednesday for a three-day visit with the aim of promoting bilateral defense diplomacy.

He said Iran and China have maintained and strengthened their ties over the past four decades.

During the meeting, the senior Iranian commander also invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Tehran.

Separately, Baqeri met with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission Xu Qiliang, during which they discussed ways to expand defense ties and reviewed regional developments.

Upon his arrival in Beijing, the top general said Iran and China are developing their military cooperation besides their cooperation in political and economic sectors.

General Baqeri told reporters that Iran-China relations have turned “strategic” since 2016, adding that the two countries have drawn up a comprehensive plan for boosting cooperation.

On Thursday, Baqeri met with the president of PLA National Defence University in Beijing, where he said Iran’s Supreme National Defense University is ready to share its military experiences with its Chinese counterpart.

He said that relations between Iran and China have been improving in the past few years and moved toward becoming “strategic”.

The military official also told reporters that Iran and China will witness significant rise in their defense and military relations with the aim of promoting peace and stability and security for both nations.

The military chief said during his meetings with high-ranking Chinese military officials, they conferred on useful issues, adding that one of the topics discussed was the ways to organize Iran-China joint technical and industrial commission.

MH/PA