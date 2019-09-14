Tehran hosting intl. grains, bakery expo

TEHRAN – The 12th edition of Iran’s International Grain, Flour, and Bakery Industry Exhibition (IBEX2019) kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Friday, IRNA reported.

During this four-day exhibition, manufacturers of bakery and grain harvesting machinery and equipment along with companies active in the fields of foodstuff, flour, and bakery are showcasing their latest products and achievements.

According to the organizers, the exhibition is pursuing various goals such as attracting investment in the industry and encouraging the contribution of the country’s private sector in this area, as well as creating export platforms and providing new opportunities for domestic companies to interact with foreign counterparts.

EF/MA