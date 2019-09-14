14 million students to start new school year

TEHRAN — Some 14 million students will attend schools in the new school year starting on September 23, Minster of Education Mohsen Haji Mirzaei has announced.

Commenting on the lack of sufficient educational forces, he noted that the ministry has taken measures to increase the number of teachers and education forces.

“We try to provide students with a happy educational environment,” ISNA quoted the minister as saying on Wednesday.

He called on parents to join hands and support the education system in order to achieve better outcomes.

Last year, some 14.7 million students attended the schools nationwide.

FB/MG