Armenian Olympics inaugurated in Tehran

TEHRAN - The 51st edition of the annual Armenian Olympics were inaugurated in Tehran Friday night.

The opening ceremony was held at the Ararat Sports Complex and was attended by Tehran City Council Chairman Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani.

The event has brought 700 Armenian athletes from across the country together.

Armenian Olympics is one of the longest-standing sports events in the world's Armenian community.

The athletes compete in nine events in the 10-day competition.