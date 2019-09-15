Tehran short film festival unveils intl. lineup

TEHRAN – A lineup of 50 movies from 25 countries will go on screen in various sections of the international competition of the 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF), the organizers announced on Sunday.

The films will be competing in the four categories of animated, fiction, experimental and documentary films.

“Monsieur Henderson” by Thomas Scohy from France, “Cowboy” by Frederic Zeimet from Luxembourg, “Brotherhood” by Meryam Joobeur from Canada and “Ashmina” by Dekel Berenson from Nepal will be screened in the fiction section.

“Atomkraftwerk Zwentendorf”, a co-production between Austria and the U.S. by Hope Tucker, and “Grandfather Fire” by Emir Luciano Tlachi from Spain are among the films to compete in the documentary section.

“Armed Lullaby” by Yana Ugrekhelidze from Germany will compete with nine other films in the animation section, while five films will be screened in the experimental section.

The 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival will take place in the Iranian capital from November 10 to 15.

Photo: A scene from German filmmaker Yana Ugrekhelidze’s short film “Armed Lullaby”.

ABU/MMS/YAW