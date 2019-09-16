Montreal cinematheque to screen Iranian shorts

TEHRAN – The Cinematheque Quebecoise in Montreal, Canada plans to review 13 Iranian short films during a program, which will be held from September 23 to 26.

The program aims at offering an opportunity for Canadian audiences to discover a new portrait of Iranians, which has never been shown in the Western media, the organizers have said.

“Bayern Munich” by Negin Aminzadeh, about a man who finds out his girlfriend is leaving him while watching a soccer match, “Black Eared” by Behzad Azadi, about a young babysitter who is accused of mistreatment, and “Gaze” by Farnush Samadi, about a woman who witnesses a robbery, are among the films.

“Elephant’s Shadow” by Arman Khansarian, “Retouch” by Kaveh Mazaheri, “Lay My Bed in the Room” by Amir Tuderusta and “Highlight” by Shahrzad Dadgar will also go on screen during the program.

“Elephant’s Shadow” tells the story of Leila whose father has only a few days left to live according to his doctors. His only concern is for his daughter’s welfare as he knows how difficult life can be for a divorcee in Tehran. Leila decides to plan a scenario for her dad so that he can die peacefully.

“Retouch” is about a young woman whose husband is trapped under a halter during a workout, but she declines to save him and, consequently, he dies.

“Lay My Bed in the Room” is about a family that has to leave together in a house for a while after the death of a loved one.

The lineup also includes “Like a Good Kid” by Arian Vazirdaftari about the tensions between a child and his babysitter, “Greed” by Mohammad Mojallal about a man who is accused of stealing a golden tooth of a deceased and “Vision” by Soheil Amir-Sharifi about a man who betrays his girlfriend’s trust.

The program will also screen “Manicure” by Arman Fayyaz, “Marzieh” by Dornaz Hajiha and “Daad” by Moha Arzhang.

Each screening will be followed by a review session, which will be attended by critics and film experts, including Canadian filmmaker Simon Galiero.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Shahrzad Dadgar’s short film “Highlight”.

