Ayatollah Khamenei: No negotiations with U.S. at any level

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that there will be no negotiations between Iran and the United States at any level or any place.

“All officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran unanimously agree that there will be no negotiations with America at any level either in New York or any other place,” the Leader told his theology students.

However, Ayatollah Khamenei said, if the U.S. “repents” and returns to the 2015 nuclear deal that it has violated it can participate in the negotiations with Iran along other parties to the nuclear agreement.

The remarks by Leader comes as some media outlets and U.S. officials have said U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the annual UN conference in New York in the current month.

The Leader also said the Iranian nation considers the Trump administration’s maximum pressure policy on their country as “quite worthless”.

