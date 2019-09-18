Zarif: U.S. must return to nuclear deal if it wants a place at negotiating table

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that the United States must return to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, and implement its commitments, if it wants to have a place at the negotiating table.

“The United States has shown that it does not value agreements and even its own signature. Today, it decides to invite someone to the White House and tomorrow it cancels the meeting or sanctions the same people. It shows the wrong politics of the United States which should be corrected. Otherwise it will be more isolated in the world,” Zarif told reporters.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that there will be no negotiations between Iran and the United States at any level or any place.

“All officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran unanimously agree that there will be no negotiations with America at any level either in New York or any other place,” the Leader told his theology students.

He noted that the U.S. seeks to impose its demands through negotiations and prove that “policy of maximum pressure” against Iran has worked.

“Policy of maximum pressure against the Iranian people is quite worthless and all the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran unanimously believe that there will be no talks with the United States at any level,” he said.

However, Ayatollah Khamenei said, if the U.S. “repents” and returns to the nuclear deal that it has violated it can participate in the negotiations with Iran along with other parties to the nuclear agreement.

“If the United States backs off and repents, and implements the nuclear deal from which they withdrew, then it can also take part in and talk during negotiations between Iran and the countries that are parties to this deal. Otherwise, there will be absolutely no negotiation between the officials of the Islamic Republic and the United States at any level; neither in New York and not anywhere else,” he said.

NA/PA