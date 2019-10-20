Rouhani: Iran to continue resisting against foes’ plots, pressures

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday night that the only way to foil enemies’ plots is to resist against their pressures.

“Leaders of the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia along with extremists in the U.S. are after imposing pressures on the Iranian nation who have no way out but resisting against the foes,” Rouhani said in a friendly meeting with a war-time disabled veteran.

“Fortunately, our people who enjoy correct understanding from the current situation and the enemies’ plans have thus far resisted well. The government, for its part, has been doing its best to provide tranquility for the people’s life,” the president went on to say.

Rouhani said, “Those who have had grudge and anger against Iran for long years are now ruling the U.S. government. They embarked on withdrawing Washington from the nuclear pact that was affirmed by the UN and re-imposed sanctions against Tehran to put our nation under pressure.”

In relevant remarks earlier this month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei told the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps commanders that the U.S. gained nothing by adopting the policy of maximum pressure against Iran.

“The U.S. policy of maximum pressure has failed. The Americans presumed that they can force Iran to make concessions and bring it to its knees by focusing on maximum pressure, especially in area of economy, but they have troubled themselves,” Ayatollah Khamenei remarked.

“The maximum pressure (policy) has failed until this hour and I firmly say that this maximum pressure will fail to the end too,” he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei underlined that Iran would certainly continue the revolutionary path and confrontation against the hegemonic powers.



