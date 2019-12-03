Rouhani: People’s resistance against U.S. maximum pressure foils anti-Iran plots 

TEHRAN - President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday highlighted once again the key role of the people’s maximum resistance against the U.S. maximum pressure in thwarting plots aimed at bringing the Iranians to their knees.

Addressing a ceremony marking International Day for the People with Disability, Rouhani said, “Regardless of heavy economic pressure and unfair sanctions, people preserved their dignity and left behind hard conditions via resistance and tolerating difficulties.”

“Now the people have won and have proven that they will not allow the enemies to materialize their hostile objectives,” the president further remarked.

Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the multilateral 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 and introduced the harshest ever sanctions against Iran under his officially stated “maximum pressure” strategy against Tehran, has been trying to reach the Islamic republic for dialogue.

“Some messages and requests for resumption of talks have been privately sent to us (by the White House). The messages sent are different from the slogans and propaganda they are shouting publicly. The Europeans that are playing a mediatory role are aware of such messages.”

In relevant remarks earlier this month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps commanders that the U.S. gained nothing by adopting the policy of maximum pressure against Iran.

“The U.S. policy of maximum pressure has failed. The Americans presumed that they can force Iran to make concessions and bring it to its knees by focusing on maximum pressure, especially in the area of economy, but they have troubled themselves,” Ayatollah Khamenei remarked.

“The maximum pressure (policy) has failed until this hour and I firmly say that this maximum pressure will fail to the end too,” he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei underlined that Iran would certainly continue the revolutionary path and confrontation against the hegemonic powers.



MJ/PA