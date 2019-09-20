Talks with U.S. impossible if it does not return to nuclear deal: MP

TEHRAN – Abolfazl Mousavi, an Iranian MP, has said that talks with the United States will be impossible if Washington does not return to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

“Even in case of repent and return to the JCPOA, talks will be held within the framework of the JCPOA and not Iran’s defense capabilities,” he told ISNA in an interview published on Friday.

Mousavi noted that Iran-U.S. talks are impossible under the current condition.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that there will be no negotiations between Iran and the United States at any level or any place.

“All officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran unanimously agree that there will be no negotiations with America at any level either in New York or any other place,” the Leader told his theology students.

He noted that the U.S. seeks to impose its demands through negotiations and prove that “policy of maximum pressure” against Iran has worked.

“Policy of maximum pressure against the Iranian people is quite worthless and all the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran unanimously believe that there will be no talks with the United States at any level,” he said.

“Of course, I do not mean that we should cut relations with other governments around the world. We favor relations and talks, yet, the affairs of the country should not be dependent on our foreign relations. Benefit from the facilities of the world, as much as you can, but the cure is inside the country, and the problems can only be solved by the people,” he pointed out.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that Washington seeks to impose its “imprudent demands” through negotiations and does not seek to find a fair and just solution.

“Sometimes they say that they seek talks with no pre-condition and sometimes they set 12 conditions for talks. Such remarks whether come from their turbulent politics or are a trick to confuse the other side. However, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not be confused, because our path is clear and we know what we are doing,” he said.

However, Ayatollah Khamenei said, if the U.S. “repents” and returns to the nuclear deal that it has violated it can participate in the negotiations with Iran along with other parties to the nuclear agreement.

“If the United States backs off and repents, and implements the nuclear deal from which they withdrew, then it can also take part in and talk during negotiations between Iran and the countries that are parties to this deal.”

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the United States cannot achieve its objectives through applying policy of “maximum pressure” against Iran, suggesting Washington must stop all kinds of pressure if it seeks dialogue with Tehran.

“We announce to the United States’ officials that negotiations under maximum pressure is impossible. If you are honest and seek talks, you must stop all pressure against Iran,” Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting.

NA/PA