Kamkars to perform at Kurdistan Intl. Peace Carnival in Slemani

TEHRAN – The Kamkars, Iran’s leading Kurdish family music ensemble, will be performing at the Kurdistan International Peace Carnival, which will be held in Slemani, Iraq on September 21.

Organized by the Middle East Sustainable Peace Organization – MESPO, the carnival will celebrate the International Week of Peace and the International Day of Peace.

Groups from over 50 countries across the world will give musical and theatrical performances during the carnival, which also features art and food exhibitions.

The Kamkars is scheduled to perform in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan on September 24.

Photo: A poster for the Kamkars concert, which will be held at the Kurdistan International Peace Carnival.

