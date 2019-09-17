Saleh appointed new head of Iranian Privatization Organization

TEHRAN- Alireza Saleh was appointed as the new head of Iranian Privatization Organization (IPO), IRIB reported.

Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand appointed Saleh to the post replacing Mir Ali Ashraf Abdollah Pouri-Hosseini.

Saleh previously served as deputy chief of the National Development Fund of Iran and also as the deputy head of the Planning and Budget Organization (PBO).

After Pouri-Hosseini’s resignation in early August, Davoud Khani was appointed as IPO’s acting head.

