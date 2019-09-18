Stationery packages sent for underprivileged students

Barekat Charity Foundation dispatched 250,000 school bags and stationery packages to be distributed among underprivileged students nationwide.

In a ceremony held on Tuesday, the foundation also inaugurated 120 schools in deprived areas across the country.

Empowering breadwinner women; implementing infrastructure projects such as establishing water and electricity supply networks and building roads; constructing schools and increasing educational spaces; promoting health for all; granting non-repayable loans and offering insurance services especially in less developed areas and regions affected by natural disasters are among priorities of the charity foundation.