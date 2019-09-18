Tehran exhibit to display works by 2018 IBBY Honor List illustrators 

TEHRAN – A selection of works by illustrators of the 2018 IBBY Honor List will be on view in an exhibition at Laleh Gallery in Tehran under the title “Peace Should Be Learned in Childhood”.

The Children’s Book Council of Iran and the Iranian Illustrators Society are the organizers of the exhibit, which will open on Friday to commemorate the International Day of Peace that is annually observed around the world on September 21.

The illustrations are by artists from 21 countries, including France, Spain, Argentina, Italy, Mexico, Denmark, Russia, Norway, Finland and Belgium.

The IBBY Honor List is a biennial selection of outstanding, recently published books, honoring writers, illustrators and translators from the members of the International Board on Books for Young People.

The poster for the exhibition has been designed based on an illustration by the Czech-born American illustrator and writer of children’s books Peter Sis. Sis received the Hans Christian Andersen Award in 2012.

The organizers are planning to host the exhibit annually and display a selection of works by artists from the IBBY Honor List and the Biennale of Illustrations Bratislava (BIB).

The exhibit will be running until October 8 at the gallery located on Fatemi St., off Laleh Park.

Photo: A poster for “Peace Should Be Learned in Childhood”, an exhibition illustrations from the 2018 IBBY Honor List in Tehran.

RM/MMS/YAW