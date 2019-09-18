EOGPC to boost oil production in northeastern Iran

TEHRAN – Managing Director of East Oil and Gas Production Company (EOGPC), a subsidiary of Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC) in eastern Iran, said with two new wells being drilled, over 2.5 million cubic meters will be added to the company’s gas production in the region by the end of autumn (December 21).

Speaking to Shana, Abolhassan Mohammadi noted that his company’s production goals for the first half the current calendar year (March 22-Spetember 22) have completely been realized and preparation plans like gas injection and overhauls for maximum production during the cold season are also being pursued seriously.

EOGPC is in charge of developing two gas fields namely Khangiran and the jointly owned Gonbadly field in Sarakhs in northeastern Iran.

EOGPC supplies gas to Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan and South Khorasan, Golestan, Mazandaran and partly Semnan provinces. By providing gas to these provinces, the company is playing a prominent role in the economic blossoming of the country in the energy sector.

The top priority of this company is production, particularly in cold seasons of the year, because the EOGPC operating area is among cold areas in the country and therefore planning must be such that before cold seasons of the year start all maintenance, overhaul, and preventive activities must have been finished.

According to the managing director, the reservoirs operating under EOGPC administration are in the second half of their lifecycle.

EF/MA