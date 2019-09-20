U.S. fails to condemn Iran at UNSC over Aramco accusation

TEHRAN – The United States has failed to condemn Iran over Yemenis’ attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil installations at the UN Security Council.

According to the Tasnim news agency, at a meeting of the council Russian representative questioned the U.S. claims that Iran was involved in the attacks on September 14.

Russian envoy said that there has not been enough investigation on the issue and it is too soon to issue a statement.

Washington has claimed that Iran was involved in the attacks, an accusation Iran has categorically rejected, calling it a “maximum deceit” after Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran has failed.

According to Reuters, Russia and China have already warned against jumping to conclusions over who was behind the attack.

