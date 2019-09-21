Iran to host Finnish film festival

TEHRAN – Movies from Finnish filmmakers will be reviewed during a weeklong festival, which will be held in three Iranian cities from September 28 to October 4, the organizers announced on Saturday.

The Finnish Film Week will be organized by Iran’s Art and Experience Cinema and the Finnish Film Foundation at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran, the Hoveizeh Cineplex in Mashhad and the City Center Cineplex in Isfahan.

Finnish Film Foundation Chief Executive Officer Lasse Saarinen, the director of the International Department of the foundation, Jaana Puskala, and a number Finnish cineastes, including actor and producer Kaarle Aho, are scheduled to attend the festival.

Over 15 short and feature films will go on screen during the festival, which will be held in collaboration with the Embassy of Finland in Tehran.

The festival’s schedule will be published in the near future.

Moreover, workshops on joint film production and meetings by Iranian and Finnish filmmakers will be organized on the sidelines of the festival.

Photo: A poster for the Finnish Film Week.

