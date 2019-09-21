Non-oil exports from Isfahan Province up 180% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil exports from Isfahan Province has risen 180 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22) from the same period of time in the past year, Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani told reporters on Saturday.

The minister made the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremony to inaugurate a cargo terminal in Isfahan Shahid Beheshti International Airport which was participated also by Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami, Shata reported.

Rahmani also put the weight of non-oil exports from the province during the four-month period of this year at 2.452 million tons which is 37 percent more than that of the same time span in the previous year.

He said that the 180-percent rise in the value of non-oil exports from this province is a unique success in the country, adding, “Exports from Isfahan Province will be accelerated through the cargo terminal of Shahid Beheshti International Airport which was inaugurated today.”

MA/MA