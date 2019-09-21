Children’s painting exhibit marks International Day of Peace

TEHRAN — The Niavaran Cultural Historical Complex in Tehran hosted an exhibition of children’s paintings on Saturday to mark the International Day of Peace.

Entitled “For Love and Peace”, the event exhibited a collection created by a group of schoolchildren during a two-year cultural project, which was implemented in collaboration with Iran’s branch of the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

As part of the cultural project, the children in company with their parents took part in several workshops at a Louvre show and another exhibit entitled “Dutch Archaeology and Art: Highlights from the Drents Museum”, both of which were organized at the National Museum of Iran in Tehran.

They also had several cultural visits to the big gardens and historical houses across the city.

The one-day exhibition, which was organized at the Abi Hall of the complex, actually represented the children’s personal conceptions of peace as developed during the project.

Photo: A poster for “For Love and Peace”, an exhibition of schoolchildren’s paintings at the Niavaran Cultural Historical Complex in Tehran.

RM/MMS/YAW