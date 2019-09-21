War tourism to be expanded in Khorramshahr

TEHRAN – War tourism, a kind of recreational travel to active or former war zones for purposes of sightseeing or historical study, is intended to be expanded in the city of Khorramshahr, a symbol of resistance during the 1980–1988 war against Iraqi invaders.

“20 spots have been identified in this city [Khorramshahr] in order to expand war tourism,” a local official said on Thursday, Mehr reported.

Abdol-Amir Arizawi announced the launch of tours to war zones to commemorate “the Sacred Defense Week”. The week is set by the Iranian calendar and begins on Shahrivar 31 (this year falls on September 22). The event is also marked by various military parades and war games.

Participants are scheduled to visit former war zones and memorial places via land and sea tours, the official said, adding that the tours are organized by the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Ministry.

Holding photo exhibits and workshops on the Iran-Iraq war are amongst cultural activities of the event, he noted.

Iran liberated Khorramshahr in a landmark operation code-named Beit-ol Moqaddas on May 24, 1982, putting an end to over 500 days of the Iraqi occupation.

The Iraqi army invaded Iran on September 22, 1980, setting the stage for an eight years of war. With a support by certain Arab and Western countries, Saddam Hussein ordered attack on Iran nearly 19 months after the Islamic Revolution.

The war drew to a close in August 1988. The United Nations declared Saddam as the initiator of the conflict.

