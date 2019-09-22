First graders celebrate new school year with “blossoms festival”

TEHRAN – Iranian students celebrated their first year of attending school joining “Jashn-e Shokufeha”, literally meaning “blossoms festival” held on Sunday in elementary schools nationwide.

Yesterday, the schools hosted numerous little students glowing in colorful uniforms walking hand in hand with their parents down the streets to join classrooms for the first time, some of

whom grinning cheerfully imagining themselves in white doctor uniforms in the future and some others with teary eyes and a bit of anxiety being parted from their parents.

Annually on the last day of summer, first graders take part in “blossoms festival” with their parents to mark the start of the school year.

Mohsen Haji Mirzaei, Education Minister, symbolically attended the festival in an exemplary school.

“This year, some 1.4 million first graders and nearly 485,881 preschoolers will begin their first year of education at 65,388 elementary schools throughout the country,” ISNA quoted Rezvan Hakimzadeh, an official with the Ministry of Education, as saying.

She went on to say that 8.1 million students attend elementary schools this year, with a two-percent increase compared to the last year; first graders also increased by 1.07 percent this year.

