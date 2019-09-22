Krzysztof Kieslowski’s films up for discussion in Tehran sessions

TEHRAN – The 8½ Film Club in Iran will organize sessions to review films by Polish film director and screenwriter Krzysztof Kieslowski (1941–1996) in a program named “Polish Grief”.

A selection of seven films will be discussed by a number of Iranian film critics and experts at the sessions to be held at the Haftrokh Institute in Tehran every Wednesday for about two months.

Parviz Jahed will review the “Three Colors” trilogy, while “The Double Life of Veronique” (1991) will be discussed by Shadmehr Rastin at the first session, which will be held on September 25.

“A Short Film about Love” (1988) and “A Short Film about Killing” (1988) will be reviewed by Amir Purya.

“Amator” (“Camera Buff”, 1979) will be discussed by Kamyar Mohsenin.

Kieslowski is known internationally for the trilogy “Dekalog” (1989), “The Double Life of Veronique” and “Three Colors” (1993–1994).

The Polish filmmaker received numerous awards during his career, including the Cannes Film Festival jury prize in 1988, the Venice Film Festival FIPRESCI Prize in 1989, Golden Lion in 1993 and the Berlin International Film Festival’s Silver Bear in 1994.

In 1995, he received Oscar nominations for best director and best writing.

Photo: A poster for “Polish Grief”, a program for reviewing films by Polish film director and screenwriter Krzysztof Kieslowski in Tehran.

