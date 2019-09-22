Navy chief warns of consequences of attack against Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Navy Chief Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi has warned the enemies of the consequences of any aggression against Iran.

In case of any aggression by the enemy, the Iranian armed forces will give the most crushing response in the shortest time possible, Khanzadi said on the sidelines of military parades in Bandar Abbas, Mehr reported.

“Today, the defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran is at its peak” and Iran’s naval forces are ready to defend the country’s marine borders, he remarked.

“This naval parade aims to show the readiness of armed forces and Iran’s deterrence power, and also to send a message of peace and friendship to neighboring countries,” Khanzadi added.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have soared in recent days, after an attack led by Yemeni armed forces against Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, for which Washington and Riyadh have blamed Iran.

Iran has repeatedly rejected the claim.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has raised the specter of “all-out war” in the event of the U.S. or Saudi military strikes and that Saudi Arabia would have to fight “to the last American soldier.”

