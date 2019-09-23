Syria praises Iran’s performance at Damascus book fair 

TEHRAN – Iran’s good performance at the 31st edition of the Damascus International Book Fair was praised by Syrian cultural officials during the closing ceremony of the event on Sunday.

Syrian Minister of Culture Mohammad al-Ahmad honored the Iran Cultural Fairs Institute (ICFI) with an award at the ceremony, the ICFI institute announced on Monday.



The institute took part in the fair with over 350 titles.



More than 235 publishing houses from Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Oman, Iran and Denmark participated in the book fair, which opened on September 12.



The book fair opened at the Al-Assad National Library under the slogan “The Book Builds the Mind”.



Iran organized some cultural programs at the fair, including meetings with poets and publishers.



The Syrian publishers were also invited to attend the Tehran International Book Fair in April.



Photo: Children read books during the 31st Damascus International Book Fair at the Al-Assad Library in Damascus, Syria on September 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)



