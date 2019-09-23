Tehran Intl. Book Fair set for mid-April

TEHRAN – The next edition of the Tehran International Book Fair will be held mid-April, about a month sooner, due to its concurrence with the holy month of Ramadan, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has announced.

The decision was made on Monday during a meeting of the members of the book fair policymaking council headed by Deputy Culture Minister for Cultural Affairs Mohsen Javadi.

The fair is held annually in May with publishers from different countries.

Photo: People visit the 31st Tehran International Book Fair at Imam Khomeini Mosalla on May 8, 2018. (IRNA/Fatemeh Behbudi)

RM/MMS/YAW