Three ski resorts under construction in Ardebil

TEHRAN – Three ski resorts, estimated to cost 930 billion rials (some $22 million), are currently under construction in Ardebil province, northwest Iran.

“Three ski resorts are being built [in Ardebil province] with an investment of 930 billion rials in line with materializing [our provincial] motto of ‘Winter, Awake!’,” provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi said on Sunday, CHTN reported.

“The three resorts will cover over 245,000 square meters in area and are estimated to generate jobs for 180 people.”

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people and its silk and carpet trade tradition, it is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

Iran has long been an international destination for avid powder chasers during winter and early spring, while - in total contrast - its arid and semi-arid climate reaches sweltering levels in summer.

Maybe not the first that comes to mind, snow-capped mountains above Tehran are home to some of the world’s best ski resorts where powder hounds can enjoy famous Iranian hospitality. Amongst uppermost are Dizin, Tochal, Shemshak and Darbandsar, all situated within some 100 kilometers of the capital city and up to international standards.

AFM/MG