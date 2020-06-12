Skiing without snow: forest ski resort to open in northwest Iran

TEHRAN – Forest skiing will be added to charms of touristic Ardebil province in northwest Iran this year.

“The first phase of the country’s first forest ski slope will be operational in Ardebil this winter,” Ardebil’s Governor-General Akbar Behnamjou said on Thursday, CHTN reported.

“The required equipment and gears for launching this important tourism complex has been purchased and imported into the country and will be installed soon.”

“Increasing the longevity of travels is one of the important programs for the prosperity of the tourism industry in the province.”

Reclining on a high, windswept plateau, whose altitude averages 3,000 meters above sea level, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition, it is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble. The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardebil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

Iran has long been an international destination for avid powder chasers during winter, while - in total contrast - its arid and semi-arid climate reaches sweltering levels in summer. Maybe not the first that comes to mind, snow-capped mountains above Tehran are home to some of the world’s best ski resorts where powder hounds can enjoy famous Iranian hospitality.

AFM/MG