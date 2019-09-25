Forming ministry of trade and commercial services a must: official

TEHRAN – Iran’s deputy industry, mining and trade minister in parliament affairs said establishing a separate ministry for trade and commercial services is a requirement for handling such affair in the country, Shata reported on Tuesday.

According to Seyed Sharif Hosseini, integrating the ministries of industry and trade has decreased the efficiency of the affiliated organizations and institutions.

At present, the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade is in charge of industries, mines and trade sectors in Iran, which is divided into three main sections in terms of organizational structure: the staff, affiliated organizations, and provincial organizations that are stationed in 31 provinces of the country.

Hosseini noted that although eight years has passed since the merger of the two ministries of trade and industry, however the affiliated organizational complexes in this ministry lack the agility and efficiency required.

Iran’s Industry, Mines and Trade ministry was established in August 2011 as a result of a merger of the Ministry of Industries and Mines and Ministry of Trade

The official further emphasized the fact that the country’s current economic situation has created some urgent needs in the field of trade and commerce which can’t be met efficiently without an independent ministry.

“For instance, given the importance of foreign trade in the current situation, further attention should be paid to this sector, and supporting exports and removing investment barriers should be pursued in a specialized and independent manner,” Hosseini explained.

“Creating an optimal and functioning economic system requires an integrated management in this sector, one which can provide high quality goods and services demanded by the public and which is able to balance prices when necessary,” he added.

The deputy minister finally expressed hope that MPs would vote in favor of the re-formation of the Ministry of Trade and Commerce.

Trade ministry maybe formed by March 2020

Following the deputy industry minister's comments, Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs Hossein-Ali Amiri said on Wednesday that the ministry of trade is anticipated to be established again by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

"As approved by the Majlis (Iran's parliament), the Ministry of Trade and Commerce Services is going to be formed and is expected to start operating before the New Year," Amiri said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

EF/MA