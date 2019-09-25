Kafka’s “Metamorphosis” adapted for Tehran stage 

TEHRAN – A troupe led by director Amir-Hossein Barimani is scheduled to perform a stage adaptation of German writer Franz Kafka’s novella “The Metamorphosis” at the Tehran Independent Theater in late September.

“He Jumped into the Clean Air” enters on Mr. Hossienpur who wakes up one day finding himself to be extra small.

“Mr. Hossienpur then faces many problems such as walking on the carpet since the carpet lint is up to his knee,” Barimani told the Persian service of MNA on Wednesday.

However, he is still a complete individual who must continue living and struggling to adjust himself to this new condition, he added

“The story of the play is based on Kafka’s ‘The Metamorphosis’, the difference is that the person in Kafka’s story turns into a huge insect,” he stated.

Barimani also noted that the play has been written by Nima Shakibai, Ali Erfani and himself, and that the three will also act in the play.

The play, which is part of the “Time of Experimentation” project, will begin on September 29 and end on October 11.

Photo: A poster for “He Jumped into the Clean Air” by director Amir-Hossein Barimani.

RM/MMS/YAW

