Tehran to host intl. renewable energy conference, exhibition in mid-Oct.

TERHAN – The 4th edition of Iran’s International Renewable Energy Conference and Exhibition (Iran REC 2019) is due to be held during October 14-15 at Tehran IRIB International Conference Center.

As reported by the portal of Iran’s Energy Ministry (known as Paven), a high-ranking delegation from International Solar Alliance (ISA) is going to visit Iran in order to take part in the event and also to present new plans for Iran’s renewable sector.

According to the Iran REC Secretary, Moslem Mousavi, ISA has allocated $3 billion for promoting renewables (especially solar power) across the globe and it is scheduled for them to also present a plan for improving Iran’s solar sector during their visit to the country.

This plan includes funding 500 megawatts of solar power plants across the country through buyback deals and creating 10,000 job opportunities in this sector across Iran.

It is also planned that during this international event an Indian trade delegation active in the field of renewable energies will travel to Tehran in order to further expand the cooperation between the two countries' industries and trade sectors in this field.

The official further noted that the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is also planned to hold a meeting in Tehran, with a focus on renewable energies and concurrent to Iran REC 2019 energy.

At the same time, a trade deal is also scheduled to be signed between two Iranian and Chinese companies for cooperation in construction of photovoltaic panels in Iran.

“This will be the largest solar panel production line in Iran with a capacity of about 200 MW,” Mousavi said.

Iran has a vast potential for renewable energy, wind, and solar energy resources are the best among other renewable energy resources in the region.

Following the increasing power demand, fuel subsidies decreasing and a need for much greater energy security, the Iranian government and policymakers are showing a significant interest in the renewable energy field.

One of the most important steps in this direction was setting a 5-Gigawatt target for installed capacity from renewables by 2020.

Feed-in tariffs are also another incentive policy that SATBA, the country’s renewable energy organization, has established which guarantee a 20-year power purchase payment.

