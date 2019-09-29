“Shadow House” appears at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – American young adult writer Dan Poblocki’s horror series “Shadow House” has recently been published in Persian.

Mohammadreza Maleki is the translator of the series composed of the novels “The Gathering”, “You Can’t Hide” and “No Way Out”, the Tehran-based publisher, Peydayesh, announced on Sunday.

Published from 2016 to 2018, the series is about five teenage friends, Dash, Dylan, Poppy, Marcus and Azumi, who each think they’ve been summoned to the haunted Shadow House for innocent reasons.

Something within the house’s walls is wickedly wrong. Nothing and nobody can be trusted. Hallways move. Doors vanish. Ghosts appear. Children disappear and there is no way out. It seems that someone or something is there with them, and it knows more than they do.

“Shadow House” also contains “The Missing”, which hasn’t been translated into Persian yet.

Photo: Front covers of the Persian versions of “The Gathering”, “You Can’t Hide” and “No Way Out” from American writer Dan Poblocki’s horror series, “Shadow House”.

