According to the legal evidence, Bin Salman must be executed

TEHRAN - Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Bin Salman’s explicit confession about Jamal Khashoggi’s murder under his watch will have legal consequences and effects.

The Saudi crown prince, for the first time, confessed in an interview with PBS that the murder of journalist and critic Jamal Khashoggi at Riyadh’s consulate in Turkey was under his watch.

“It (the murder) happened under my watch. I get all the responsibility because it happened under my watch” he said explicitly.

According to Islamic Penal Code (which is originated from Islamic verdicts) if anyone participates with someone in execution of a criminal act, and if it is related to the acts of all of them- whether or not the act of the individual is enough for the crime to occur, and whether their act’s effect is equal or different- he is considered as partner in the crime and his punishment will be as same as the criminal’s punishment.

The law is true about Bin Salman. Undoubtedly, he should be seriously punished as a person who confessed to ordering the murder of someone else. It is obvious that this action was not due to “self defense” or “corruption prevention”, therefore, it is not taken as involuntary manslaughter.

On Dec 3, 2018, Saudi public prosecutor announced first trial of defendants in Khashoggi’s murder case was held and five of them will be executed.

Saud Al-Mojeb said that the first trial of 11 defendants of Khashoggi’s murder case was held in Riyadh while their lawyers were present. Saudi public prosecutor called for execution of five defendants.

Bin Salman clearly stated that Khashoggi’s murdered was carried out on his order and under his watch. Therefore, Bin Salman’s crime is far greater than those who involved in the murder because they obeyed the order of “main murderer”.

In such circumstances, the Saudi judiciary must issue an indictment against Saudi crown prince, and also issue his execution, as dismiss him from his position. Although it will not happen in Saudi Arabia, but Saudi judiciary will not be able to destroy the evidence of last year’s trial of Khashoggi’s defendants.

Currently, Bin Salman must be executed based on Saudi judicial law. Even if Bin Salman is not executed, khashoggi’s next of kin can demand retaliation.



