Rendezvous with Madness Festival to screen Farmanara’s “Tale of the Sea”

TEHRAN – “Tale of the Sea”, a psychodrama by Iranian director Bahman Farmanara, will go on screen at the 27th Rendezvous with Madness Festival (RWM) in Toronto, Canada.

The film centers on a writer who witnesses a brutal murder and spends three years in a mental institution. But after release, things are not as the writer thinks.

The screening of the film will be followed by a review session with Iranian filmmakers Ali Saeidi and Aref Mohammadi and psychiatrist Kamran Bordbar.

The Rendezvous with Madness Festival is a multidisciplinary event that includes visual arts, performances, music, plays and films with the themes of mental health and addiction issues.

The festival, which is the first and largest mental health festival in the world, will be held from October 10 to 20.

Photo: A scene from “Tale of the Sea” by Iranian director Bahman Farmanara.

