Iran, Italy discuss launching direct shipping route

TEHRAN - Iran and Italy are mulling over the possibilities of launching a direct shipping route between Chabahar port in southeastern Iran, and Venice in northern Italy, Press TV reported citing the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran (PMO).

As reported, a visiting delegation representing a major Italian transportation group had met officials from PMO on Sunday to discuss plans for the shipping route.

The Venice Maritime Cluster, a major transportation group based in Italy, is behind plans for setting up the sea route connecting Chabahar to the major Italian port.

Secretary General of the group Paolo Malaguti told Iranian authorities on Sunday that there was a high potential in Chabahar and its adjacent special economic zone, saying both Iran and Italy would benefit from establishing the shipping route connecting the port to Venice.

He said Iran and other countries in the region could use the shipping route to export their products to countries across Europe as a railway that connects Padua, near Venice, to other parts of the continent would provide huge facilities for trade groups operating on the route.

Malaguti said Italy and other European countries were also aiming to use the route for increased exports via Iran to Central Asian countries.

Head of PMO Mohammad Rastad also said the Iranian government would support plans for the route as it seeks to frequent Chabahar as a key trade hub in the Oman Sea.

Rastad said load and unload capacity in Chabahar, a port where India is also making considerable investment, would reach 50 million tons a year from the current 8.5 million tons.

According to the official, a railway project connecting the port to Zahedan, near the Iranian-Afghan border, would significantly boost trade between the Indian Ocean and countries in the Central Asia region.

