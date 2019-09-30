3,273 inmates of unintentional crimes released in 6 months

TEHRAN – Iranian benefactors help free 3,273 prisoners who were convicted of unintentional crimes over the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22), IRNA news agency reported on Monday.

According to the Blood Money Organization, provinces of Tehran, Isfahan, and Gilan were the top provinces for releasing the highest number of prisoners.

Currently, 8,100 inmates of involuntary crimes are behind bars in the country, 3 percent of whom are women.

Blood Money Organization’s director Asadollah Joolaei said in August that as many as 1,887 prisoners jailed for unintentional financial crimes were released over the spring.

Last year, charity fundraising events helped free more than 10 thousand prisoners and contributions totaled nearly 5.7 trillion rials (nearly $135 million).

Iranian parliament, Majlis, has approved 2 trillion rials (nearly $47 million) to be earmarked for releasing prisoners of unintentional crimes with the priority given to female prisoners, Mehr reported in January.

Within the framework of the budget bill for the current year, the money which has seen 100 percent increase year-on-year, will be allocated to freeing prisoners mostly jailed for unintentional financial crimes.

FB/MG

