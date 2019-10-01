Baghdad will consider backing ‘Hormuz Peace Endeavor’: Iraqi diplomat

TEHRAN - An Iraqi diplomat has told ILNA that despite U.S. pressure Baghdad will support Iran’s initiative for security in the Persian Gulf called the “Hormuz Peace Endeavor”.

Sadwn al-Saeedi said that the initiative is intended to establish security in the region.

At his speech at the United Nations in New York last Wednesday, Iranian President Rouhani officially declared the plan for security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. The initiative, also called “HOPE”, seeks cooperation among the regional countries for maintaining security in the strategic waterway.

The Iraqi diplomat added that Iran's plan is intended to secure the Strait of Hormuz and the flow of oil through regional countries which is controlled by the UN, but the U.S. wants the region's security to be controlled only by itself and its allies.

Asked about Iraq's stance on the Iranian initiative, he said Baghdad is ready to engage with regional countries on the basis of the plan, and welcomes it the despite pressure by Washington.

Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah has said that Muscat will consider supporting the initiative.

In a tweet on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also invited all regional states to join Iran’s initiative for securing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Zarif said the initiative entails “dialogue, confidence-building, freedom of navigation, energy security, non-aggression, and non-intervention”.

PA/PA