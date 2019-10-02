Global energy market should be depoliticized: Zanganeh

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said the global energy sector should be depoliticized and politically-motivated interferences should be substituted by economic logic, multilateralism, partnership and cooperation, Shana reported.

Speaking at a Russian Energy Week specialized panel dubbed "Towards Leadership in the Global Energy Mix: Priorities of the Gas Industry," in Moscow on Wednesday, the official said: “Imposition of unilateral sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran and its extraterritorial application by President Trump is best described as "economic terrorism" and is in violation of international laws, it targets ordinary people’s livelihood.” Zanganeh said.

The official further noted that despite the U.S. obstruction efforts against the Islamic Republic of Iran over the past 40 years, Iran has managed to boost its gas production rate to 750 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d).

“Given the 17 percent share of Iran in the world’s proven natural gas reserves, the country’s role in the global energy security is undeniable, and next year our output is expected to surpass 1 billion cubic meters per day,” he added.

He went on saying that over the last three decades, the share of gas in Iran’s energy basket has grown annually and now its share in the energy mix has reached over 70 percent, largely by replacing oil in the household, power generation, and industry sectors.

“At present, around 95 percent of urban and rural households have access to natural gas.” Zanganeh said, adding that “Iran has annually prevented the emission of Green House Gases (GHG) by around 3 percent since the access of the rural population to natural gas has significantly contributed to woodland protection and has prevented deforestation by replacing fuelwood by natural gas.”

Iran fully adhering to international commitments

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zanganeh stressed the fact that Iran is completely complying with its international commitments in all areas.

“Our strategy is respecting and fulfilling international commitments, as well as the development of cooperation in the context of multilateralism. Regional and international cooperation are among our priorities in the energy sector,” he said.

Iran has been one of the founding members of the GECF and OPEC. It is a great pleasure to note that Iran, the Russian Federation, and Qatar which paved the ground for the establishment of the GECF are present in this event, he added.

The official finally proposed to set a goal for increasing the share of natural gas in the world energy mix to 30 percent, by 2040.

“Given the growing role of conventional natural gas as a clean fossil fuel in curbing GHG emissions growth; I propose setting an elevated goal of achieving 30 percent share of natural gas in the world energy mix by 2040 to be achieved through various means with an emphasis on the power sector.”

Iranian, Russian energy ministers meet

On the sidelines of the event, Zanganeh met with his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak on Wednesday to discuss global and regional energy issues.

In this meeting, the officials stressed the expansion of mutual energy ties in all areas.

Russian Energy Week International Forum was established in September 2016, with further changes instigated by order of the Russian government in March 2018.

This year’s edition of the forum is taking place during October 2-5 in the Central Exhibition Hall ‘Manege’ in Moscow.

