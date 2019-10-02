Interference is reason behind regional insecurity, Iran tells NATO chief

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday that foreign interference is reason behind insecurity and tension in the region.

His comments came in response to recent remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who expressed concerns over Iran’s missile program and what he called destabilizing behavior.

Mousavi said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns interfering remarks by foreign security institutions.”

“Instead of interfering in regional affairs, the NATO secretary general should be held accountable for destructive consequences of this military institution’s interferences in West Asia,” he said.

He noted that security in the Middle East region should be maintained by the regional countries and without foreign forces’ presence.

Foreign Ministry says Iran upholds right to enjoy conventional defense program and its missile program is deterrent.

Elsewhere, he said, “Like any other independent country, the Islamic Republic of Iran upholds its right to enjoy conventional defense program and its missile program is deterrent and defensive in this line. Expression of concerns will not affect Iran’s policy to strengthen its missile program.”

