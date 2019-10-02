Iran avoids any conflict with any country, says military chief

TEHRAN – Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, the Armed Forces Chief of Staff, has emphasized that the Islamic Republic seriously avoids any conflict with any country in any part of the region.

Talking to Phoenix Hong Kong Channel aired on Wednesday, Baqeri said Iran is very interested in maintaining the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz

He said, however, that Iran will strongly deal with any destabilizing efforts in the region, according to IRNA.

“Iran has always sought peace during the past three centuries without having any greed on other countries,” he stated.

The military chief pointed out that the armed forces have always defended the country in all wars that have been waged against the country.

“We are interested in the security of the Persian Gulf more than any other country because secured exploitation and export of oil resources and other commodities will be to our interests and to the same reason the security of the Strait of Hormuz helps us materialize such goal,” said General Baqeri.

Tensions have spiked recently in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 30% of the global crude passes.

“Iran wants peace for the region and that's why we are the most important country responsible for the security of the Strait of Hormuz,” he insisted.

Washington has in recent months called on other countries to join a coalition against Iran in the Persian Gulf.

In a countermove, Iran has invited all the countries directly affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the “Coalition for Hope”, meaning Hormuz Peace Endeavor.

During his speech at the 74th UN General Assembly last month, President Hassan Rouhani said the “goal of the Coalition for Hope is to promote peace, stability, progress and welfare for all the residents of the Strait of Hormuz region, and to enhance mutual understanding and peaceful and friendly relations amongst them.”

