Movies from Iran competing in Rome Asiatica festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian films “Castle of Dreams” and “Sly” are competing in the 20th Asiatica Film Festival, which is currently underway in Rome, Italy.

“Castle of Dreams” by Reza Mirkarimi is about two young children whose mother has just died, and their father, Jalal, after long years of absence, returns to sort things out, but he does not want to take the children with him.

Director Kamal Tabrizi’s comedy film “Sly” tells the story of Qodrat Samadi, who wants to become a member of parliament, but he has a reputation for recklessness and taking arbitrary action. Deciding his best course of action is negotiating with assorted parties and politicians, none take him seriously until he's connected to a single, notorious incident.

The festival, which opened on October 1 and will run until October 10, has also selected “Rona, Azim’s Mother”, a co-production between Afghanistan and Iran by Tehran-based Afghan brothers Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi, to screen in the official competition.

Starring Iranian actors Mohsen Tanabandeh and Mojtaba Pirzadeh, the film is about Azim, an Afghan refugee who works as a janitor in Tehran. While helping his mother and his brother’s family plan to smuggle themselves into Germany, he feels betrayed by his brother when he abandons their mother.

Photo: “Sly” by Iranian director Kamal Tabrizi is competing in the 20th Asiatica Film Festival in Rome, Italy.

MMS/YAW