“Just 6.5” honored at Zurich film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Saeid Rustai’s drama “Just 6.5” received a special mention in the international competition of the 15th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland on Sunday.

Starring Payman Maadi, Navid Mohammadzadeh, Parinaz Izadyar and Farhad Aslani, “Just 6.5” is about a police squad under the leadership of Samad who has been assigned to arrest Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran.

American filmmaker Oliver Stone presided over the festival’s jury composed of Italian screenwriter Laura Bispuri, Colombian director Ciro Guerra, German actor Sebastian Koch and Swiss producer Tiziana Soudani.

“Sound of Metal” by American director Darius Marder was named best film at the festival, while “Collective” by Alexander Nanau from Romania received the best documentary award.

Another Iranian movie “Son-Mother” by Mahnaz Mohammadi was also on screen in the official competition.

The film is about a widow who works tirelessly at a factory, failing due to the U.S. imposed sanctions, in the current era in Iran. She receives a marriage proposal that could mean financial security, but could also tear her family apart.

Photo: Navid Mohammadzadeh acts in a scene from “Just 6.5” by Iranian director Saeid Rustai.

