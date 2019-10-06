Sydney 2019: Iranian pistol queen Javanmardi among Ones to Watch

TEHRAN – Iranian shooter Sareh Javanmardi is among Ones to Watch of the Sydney 2019 World Shooting Para Sport Championships set to begin 12 October in Sydney, Australia.

These 10 shooting Para sport athletes have the potential to make headlines at the sport’s biggest competition outside the Paralympic Games.

Pistol queen is a three-time world and two-time Paralympic champion. Her most recent achievement was double gold at the 2018 Worlds, winning both her P2 (women’s 10m air pistol SH1 and P4 (mixed 50m pistol SH1) titles in comeback fashion, Paralympic.org wrote.

The 33-year-old from Shiraz was the first Iranian female gold medalist in the Paralympic Games. At the Rio 2016 Paralympics, she took gold in the P2 – women’s 10m air pistol SH1 and P4 - mixed 50m pistol SH1.