Mamdani’s win lays bare failure of U.S. capitalism

TEHRAN – Just a year ago, Zohran Mamdani was little known outside Queens, the New York City borough he represents. Now, at just 34 years old, he has made history as the new Mayor of New York City — the largest and most influential city in the United States.

Mamdani’s victory is historic in several ways. He is the first Muslim and the first South Asian person ever elected to lead New York. But beyond those milestones, his win represents something bigger: a growing frustration among ordinary Americans with a system that seems to reward the rich while leaving working families behind.

A different vision

Mamdani, who identifies as a democratic socialist, built his campaign on policies that focus on fairness, equality, and public welfare — ideas that directly challenge the country’s traditional capitalist model. His key promises include:

-Freezing rent for tenants living in rent-controlled apartments, which affects over two million New Yorkers

-Making all city buses free and improving their speed and reliability

-Providing free childcare for every family in the city

-Creating city-owned grocery stores to help lower food prices

-Raising taxes on big companies and people earning over $1 million a year to fund these programs

For many voters, Mamdani’s message felt like a breath of fresh air. In a city where billionaires live next to people who can barely pay rent, his campaign said clearly: the economy should serve people, not profit.

The cost of U.S. capitalism

Across the United States, there is growing anger over the unfair results of decades of capitalism — a system that has produced enormous wealth, but only for a small group at the top.

The richest one percent of Americans now own more wealth than the entire middle class.

Many workers’ wages have barely increased in decades, even as prices for housing, food, and healthcare keep rising.

The housing crisis has made it impossible for many families to afford rent.

Millions are still without proper healthcare, while private insurance companies make billions in profits.

Climate change continues to worsen because corporations often put profit before the planet.

New York City shows all these problems in one place. It is home to Wall Street, the world’s financial center, but it is also home to one of the largest homeless populations in America. Mamdani’s victory shows that many people are ready to question this system and demand something fairer.

Mixed political reactions

Mamdani’s win has caused a major stir across the political world.

Progressive Democrats — politicians who want more equality and stronger social programs — praised his victory. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) said that New Yorkers had “come together and stood up to bullies and thugs in the White House,” a clear reference to President Donald Trump.

Senator Chuck Schumer, another top Democrat from New York, said the results showed “a rejection of the Trump agenda.” Progressive groups like Justice Democrats said Mamdani’s win proved that voters are ready for leaders who stand up to big corporations and fight for ordinary people.

But conservatives reacted angrily. Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson called Mamdani a “Marxist” and said his election showed how far the Democratic Party had moved toward socialism. The conservative newspaper New York Post mocked him with a headline reading “The Яed Apple”, comparing his policies to communism. And Donald Trump himself posted on his social media platform, Truth Social: “...AND SO IT BEGINS!”

These sharp reactions show just how divided American politics has become — between those who want to protect the current system and those who believe it needs to be replaced.

A global response

Mamdani’s victory also made headlines around the world. London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, who was the first Muslim to lead a major Western capital, congratulated him on social media, saying: “New Yorkers faced a choice between hope and fear — and hope won.”

For many, the image of two Muslim mayors leading two of the world’s most powerful cities — London and New York — feels deeply symbolic of a changing political era.

Fighting for justice everywhere

Mamdani is not only known for his focus on social justice in the U.S., but he has also spoken out strongly on international issues — especially Israel’s war on Gaza. He has repeatedly condemned the violence and called for an end to U.S. support for military actions that harm civilians.

His outspoken defense of Palestinian rights has made him popular among progressives but has also brought criticism from conservative and pro-Israel groups. For Mamdani, justice is universal — it means defending tenants in New York as well as people living under occupation abroad.

What Mamdani’s win means

Mamdani’s election is more than just a political success story — it’s a sign that many Americans are rethinking what kind of country they want to live in.

For decades, both major parties have largely accepted the idea that free markets and private wealth would lift everyone up. But for millions of Americans, that promise has not come true. People are working harder than ever, yet falling further behind. The cost of living keeps rising while the rich grow richer.

Mamdani’s victory shows that more voters — especially young people — are no longer willing to accept this as normal. They want a government that guarantees basic needs like housing, healthcare, and childcare, not one that leaves these to the mercy of the market.

In his victory speech, Mamdani spoke directly to Trump, saying: “If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him.”

It was a bold message from the heart of America’s most capitalist city — the home of Wall Street itself. Whether Mamdani can turn his promises into action remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: his election is a sign that many Americans are ready to challenge the old system and imagine something better.

The people’s message is clear: capitalism, as it works today, is not working for everyone. It’s time for change.