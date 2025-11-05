Shahram Mokri’s “Black Rabbit, White Rabbit” to attend festivals in Saudi Arabia, Singapore

TEHRAN – The latest film by the Iranian director Shahram Mokri “Black Rabbit, White Rabbit” will compete in two international film festivals in Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

The 36th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) and the 5th Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) will screen the film in their competition sections, ISNA reported.

The SGIFF will run from November 28 to December 8 and the RSIFF is scheduled to be held from December 4 to 13.

The 139-minute movie is a production of Tajikistan and the UAE. It has been selected as Tajikistan’s official submission to the Oscars 2026 to represent the country in the best international feature film category.

Mokri develops multiple plot strands in this engrossing, multilayered, playful, and skilled drama centering around Sarah, the victim of a suspicious car crash who is swaddled in bandages and at odds with her controlling husband.

What turns out to be a film-within-a-film-within-a-film zooms out to include the remake of a classic Iranian movie in Tajikistan, a prop master worried about a prop gun, and an actress looking for her big break. Of course, their fates collide through multiple fluid, bravura circular takes, often covering the same time frame, bold touches of magical realism, and an eternal mystery.

In this spinning story, Mokri adheres to Anton Chekhov’s principle that every element introduced must pay off – each detail turns into both promise and distraction, its meaning fractured across mirrored scenes, time loops, and reenactments.

The continuous long take becomes a choreography of precision and misdirection, shaping what is seen and believed. Mokri exposes how cinema deceives by allowing it to perform its own paradox: sleight of hand and its undoing.

The cast of the 2025 movie includes Babak Karimi, Hasti Mohammaï, Kibriyo Dilyobova, and Bezhan Davlyatov, among others.

Founded in 1987, the Singapore International Film Festival is the largest and longest-running film event in Singapore. As an illustrious cornerstone in the local arts calendar, the festival is known for its dynamic programming and focus on groundbreaking Asian cinema for Singapore and the region.

SGIFF celebrates the power of cinema, especially its ability to inform, transform, and inspire. It highlights global independent film, with a focus on Southeast Asian films.

Launched in 2019, the Red Sea International Film Festival celebrates excellence in film, opening its doors to the world. The annual event embraces the vibrant creative energy of Jeddah, the Kingdom, and the Arab region as a whole, presenting programs for film lovers, filmmakers, and the industry at large.

Each year, the festival adopts a dedicated theme, all geared towards the art of film and culture, making it a new destination for Arab and international cinema with lively, diverse programs designed around the audience. There is something for everyone; from local creatives, cinephiles, and families, to international industry professionals curious about the inside track on this new market.

SS/SAB

